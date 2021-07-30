847 Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,142.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,146.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.