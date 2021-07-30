8,626 Shares in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 106.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $131.70. 458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.53.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

