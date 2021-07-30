8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market cap of $648,145.76 and $642,610.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000114 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001187 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000070 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official message board is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

