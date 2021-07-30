9,459 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after buying an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evergy by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,707,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $66.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

