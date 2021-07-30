A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Announces Earnings Results

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

AOS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

