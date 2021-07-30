A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.33. 1,110,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $47.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at $552,728.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.