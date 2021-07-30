ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 32 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 32 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 44 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 target price on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price target on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 30.38.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

