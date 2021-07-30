ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Short Interest Update

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 111.2% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ABCE opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03. ABCO Energy has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
About ABCO Energy
