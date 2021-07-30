Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.
AEMC stock traded up GBX 26.04 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 728.04 ($9.51). 263,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.84. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 532.55 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £334.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile
