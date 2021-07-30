Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment (LON:AEMC)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

AEMC stock traded up GBX 26.04 ($0.34) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 728.04 ($9.51). 263,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,273. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 718.84. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 532.55 ($6.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 775 ($10.13). The stock has a market cap of £334.64 million and a P/E ratio of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

