Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Up 82.8% in July

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 82.8% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 122,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

