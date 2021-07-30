ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

ACCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

