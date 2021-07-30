Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acerinox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

ANIOY stock remained flat at $$6.25 during trading on Friday. Acerinox has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Acerinox will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerinox Company Profile

Acerinox SA is a holding company. It is engaged through its subsidiaries in manufacturing, transformation and marketing of stainless steel products. It operates through the following segments: Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other. The Flat Stainless Steel Products segment includes slabs, coils, plates, flats, circles, and sheet bars.

