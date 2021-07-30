Actinium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,594.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $831,249.59 and approximately $7,594.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,231,500 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.