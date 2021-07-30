Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 246.2% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS ADMLF opened at $2.24 on Friday. Adriatic Metals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

