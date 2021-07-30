ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $14.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.58.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

