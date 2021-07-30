Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $215.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.47.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

