Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,011 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

