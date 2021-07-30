Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.
AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.
Shares of AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
