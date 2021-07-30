Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $130.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s current price.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

