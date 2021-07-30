Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,666 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.88. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.62, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.36.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

