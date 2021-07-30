Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

In related news, EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $138,169.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $693,929 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBCT. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

