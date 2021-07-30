Advisor Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after purchasing an additional 215,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,692,000 after purchasing an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,600,000 after purchasing an additional 129,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total value of $2,271,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,795,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $224.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $159.75 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.39 EPS for the current year.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.