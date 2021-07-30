Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNM opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

