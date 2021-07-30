Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

