Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 237 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $286.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

