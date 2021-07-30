Advisory Services Network LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $159.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.60. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 54.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

