Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 895 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

IWB opened at $248.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $178.28 and a 12 month high of $249.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.10.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

