Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$23.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.19.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$20.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.37. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2593818 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.20%.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.