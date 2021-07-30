Aecon Group’s (AEGXF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a C$16.04 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$23.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$16.31 price target (down from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$16.04 target price (down from C$22.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.59.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

