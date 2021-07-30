Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 194.4% from the June 30th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ANNSF opened at $162.39 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.75.

ANNSF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Hold”.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

