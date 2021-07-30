Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

AVTE stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

