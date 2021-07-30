Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AVTE stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Aerovate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

