Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 118,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Aflac by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 581,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFL opened at $55.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock valued at $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

