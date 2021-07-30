Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.

NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 26,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

