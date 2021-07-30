Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%.
NASDAQ:AGIO traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.23. 26,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,069. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,696 shares of company stock valued at $945,986 over the last three months. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Agios Pharmaceuticals
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.