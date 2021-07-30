AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGNC Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Wedbush also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.