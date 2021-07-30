AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) PT Lowered to $17.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.