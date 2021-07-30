Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Given a $77.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a $77.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The stock had a trading volume of 41,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 499,604 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,599 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.