Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $3.05 on Thursday, hitting $64.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

