Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut Agree Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.54.

Agree Realty stock opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.86.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after buying an additional 1,840,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

