Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Up 413.8% in July

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 413.8% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AGTK opened at $0.02 on Friday. Agritek has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized zoned industrial and retail properties to the cannabis industry. The firm provides strategic capital and functional expertise seeking to accelerate the commercialization of its diversified portfolio of holdings.

