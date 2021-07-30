Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.13. Air China shares last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Air China alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. Air China had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air China Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.