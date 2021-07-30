Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Air France-KLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

AFLYY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. The stock had a trading volume of 68,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,846. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.62. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $6.88.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Air France-KLM will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

