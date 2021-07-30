Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Airbus to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.16.

Shares of Airbus stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 132,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,022. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

