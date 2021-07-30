Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at $332,313,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter valued at $9,315,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $22.26.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

