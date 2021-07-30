Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $9.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

