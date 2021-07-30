Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

AQN opened at C$19.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.