Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $732.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $715.00 to $732.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $680.71.

Align Technology stock traded up $11.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $688.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,732. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $682.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.51. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Align Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

