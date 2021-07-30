Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $715.00 to $732.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Align Technology traded as high as $657.84 and last traded at $655.68, with a volume of 5729 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $621.87.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,300,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

