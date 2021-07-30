Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%.

Shares of ALKS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.56. 1,161,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,461. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,374,791.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,609 shares of company stock worth $10,686,156 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

