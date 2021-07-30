Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $4.32 on Thursday, reaching $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 229,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $271.29.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

