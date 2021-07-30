ALLETE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:ALE)

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

ALLETE has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $71.38 on Friday. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $49.91 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

